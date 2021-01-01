Carol Louise Gabrielli died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home in Show Low, Arizona of natural causes. She was 86. Carol was born on Friday, December 21, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois to her parents, the late Leslie Charles and Elma A. (Hultberg) Leason.
She married John Roy Silliman and, together, they reared 3 children. She later married Raymond Gabrielli and they both have preceded her in death.
She worked for many years as a salesclerk for a major department store. She was a strong and independent woman who taught her children the value of hard work. Her family has always been her number one priority in life. Her children have brought her indescribable joy throughout her life and that joy has only been magnified with the births of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored each and every member of her family and they will miss her a great deal.
Carol is survived by 3 children: Mark (Cynthia) Silliman of White Mountain Lake, AZ, Matthew John Silliman of Show Low, AZ, Stephanie Kay Glenn of Mesa, AZ; a sister, Barbara Thelander of Mesa, AZ; 2 grandchildren: Joshua (Jamie) Silliman, Amanda Dwyer; 4 great-grandchildren: Rylan Silliman, Mia Silliman, Kinley Silliman and Sterling "Nugget" Dwyer. Along with her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Russell "Rusty" Leason and a sister, Marianne Shaw.
Memorial contributions, in her name to The Salvation Army: 4367 W. White Mountain Boulevard, Suite 8-A, Lakeside, Arizona 85929 have been suggested by her family. Your generous gifts of kindness are greatly appreciated.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.