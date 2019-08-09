Carol Kitcheyan

Carol Lynn Kitcheyan, 51, was called home Aug. 5, 2019. Heaven has a new Angel, her pain is gone. Carol was born April 26, 1968, in Whiteriver.
She was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Kitcheyan, older sister Ada Kitcheyan and youngest brother Kary Raul Kitcheyan.
Carol is survived by her mother, LaVerne T Kitcheyan; brothers Gary Kitcheyan and Linus Tessay and sister Ida Kitcheyan.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Whiteriver Lutheran Open Bible Church in Whiteriver. Viewing will start at 6 a.m. Pastor Kirk Massey will officiate.
Burial will be at the Whiteriver Cemetery at the family area.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
