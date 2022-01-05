Carol Struble, 87, went to the Lord on December 27th, at home with her family. She was married to Jake for 67 years, and together they had six children, ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Carol was involved in many activities in Tucson, Phoenix and Pinetop. The funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 10am.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Rawlings couple enter plea agreements in drowning deaths
- Pinetop man jailed after assaulting girlfriend
- Deuce will drop in Show Low on New Year's Eve
- White Mountains may soon gain outage-resistant broadband
- Three candidates qualify for WMAT primary election
- Heisler promoted to TM Division Chief
- Navajo County assessor will rely on eyes in the sky
- Reminder: New rule prohibiting use of trail cameras for the take of wildlife becomes effective Jan. 1
- Judge rules voters should decide whether to slash state income tax rate
- Should I buy, sell or rent?
Images
Videos
Commented
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (21)
- Rawlings couple enter plea agreements in drowning deaths (12)
- Is Alshire anti-ATV? (11)
- Bald face lies.... (9)
- COVID-19 cases clobber Navajo County (7)
- Looking back at 2021 (7)
- Summit Healthcare preparing for crisis standards of care (6)
- Omicron spreads, Gosar seeks ban on vaccine mandates (5)
- New development in Snowflake offers retailers growth opportunities (4)
- Judge rules voters should decide whether to slash state income tax rate (4)
- Hot, dry November ushers in a worrisome winter (3)
- Final redistricting maps favor Republicans (3)
- Navajo County assessor will rely on eyes in the sky (3)
- That’s What I Should've Said (2)
- Jeffrey Hurst (2)
- Federal infrastructure plans could boost Navajo County broadband plan (2)
- Kind of shocked (2)
- White Mountains would remain yolked to Flagstaff in state legislative seats (2)
- Randy Weems (2)
- Failure in economic growth (2)
- Sunrise Park Resort Opening Day Footage (1)
- Feds: Local visionary is a fraudster (1)
- State asks feds for COVID-19 help (1)
- Burglary suspect dies in AC jail (1)
- Time (1)
- AIA moves Snowflake to higher class (1)
- Supplying military posts in Arizona (1)
- No response (1)
- Jordan is powered by love (1)
- Sears Hometown store lockout: What happened? (1)
- For the love of llamas (1)
- Ronald Bremer (1)
- Following Zach Bates (1)
- Pinetop man jailed after assaulting girlfriend (1)
- Walking Down Ranch veterans ready to celebrate Christmas (1)
- Juvenile probation officer charged with sex crimes (1)
- State legislative redistricting spurs debate (1)
- Tip-A-Cop - A Snowflake Christmas event (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.