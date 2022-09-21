Carol True, age 78, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 2, 2022, ushered into Heaven with song, prayer and the loving arms of her family and friends.

Carol loved Christmas! This love radiated through her personal life as well as her business. Countless lives were touched through Carol’s remarkable legacy, The Christmas Tree Restaurant, in Lakeside, Arizona. During her more than 35 years owning The Christmas Tree, Carol mentored and shaped numerous young lives, teaching work ethics and excellence in what was usually their first jobs. Carol presented the most memorable and unique dining experience ever known to the White Mountains, cultivating lifelong friendships with her much-appreciated and loyal customers as well as her faithful and steadfast co-workers.

