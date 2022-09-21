Carol True, age 78, passed away peacefully on the morning of September 2, 2022, ushered into Heaven with song, prayer and the loving arms of her family and friends.
Carol loved Christmas! This love radiated through her personal life as well as her business. Countless lives were touched through Carol’s remarkable legacy, The Christmas Tree Restaurant, in Lakeside, Arizona. During her more than 35 years owning The Christmas Tree, Carol mentored and shaped numerous young lives, teaching work ethics and excellence in what was usually their first jobs. Carol presented the most memorable and unique dining experience ever known to the White Mountains, cultivating lifelong friendships with her much-appreciated and loyal customers as well as her faithful and steadfast co-workers.
Even after Carol sold The Christmas Tree in 2006, her famous chicken and dumplings were enjoyed at church functions, social gatherings or by friends and families, just because she cared. How many of us were blessed with plates of cookies during Christmas or throughout the year? Carol’s Christmas parties were famous in the community!
In 2014 Carol discovered the “true” meaning of love, when she married Larry True. Larry bestowed upon Carol a deep biblical love she was meant to have, and Larry willingly gave. During their amazing years together, Larry and Carol graciously opened their home for “Music on The Patio”, “Game Night”, and small casual gatherings, sharing dinner and showering friends with God’s love.
Few could keep up with Carol’s passion for the outdoors and physical fitness. She loved skiing, tennis, hiking, the gym, pickle ball and games of any kind. Local tennis players were grateful for the many years Carol organized tennis games at every court available in Pinetop-Lakeside.
Carol is survived by her devoted husband Larry, one brother, Ron, two adoring daughters, Annie Whaley and Colleen and husband Mike Schell. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Josh Whaley (wife Christa), Sarah (husband Justin Yager), Emily (husband Eric Zuber), Mary, Caroline, and Jack Schell. Her eight great-grandchildren are Cole, Caleb, and Casey Whaley; Wesley, Maxwell, and Leah Yager; and Sienna and Oakley Zuber. Carol’s love and commitment to her family was boundless. Upon marrying Larry, Carol joyfully welcomed Larry’s daughter Treece and her husband Steve Bennett, two grandchildren, Jason Tirado (wife Brooke), Melissa (husband Jed) Larson, and two great-grandchildren Nolan and Leah Larson, as well as Larry’s now-deceased son Joel.
Carol invested her time and devotion in a mighty way to each and every young person within her family and beyond. Her big heart for children spilled over into many years of commitment in her church nurseries, a job she did with grace and dignity.
Carol’s gift of hospitality was matched by her gift of Love. To know Carol was to be loved by this extraordinary and beautiful soul.
A celebration of Carol True’s life will be held November 5th at 11 a.m. at the Blue Ridge Christian Center in Pinetop.
