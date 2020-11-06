Carol Wheeler, 79, went to Heaven on Oct. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving husband, John. Carol was born in Lansing, Michigan on June 5, 1941 and attended Holt High School.
She retired from FMS in Mesa, Arizona and in 2002 her and John moved to the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Pinetop.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; children, Lori (Tom) Boyd of Phoenix, Arizona, Terri Crispo of San Antonio, Texas and Wendi (Steve) Bishop of Louisville, Kentucky; 6 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 A.M. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane, Pinetop.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Holbrook handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
