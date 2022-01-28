Carol Wilbur

Carol Ann Briggeman Wilbur, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on January 22, 2022 from advanced age.
Carol was born April 21, 1931 in her parents’ home in Cottonwood, Arizona, to George and Elsie Hicks Briggeman. She started Kindergarten at four years old, and entered high school in 9th grade in Clarkdale, Arizona. She loved riding her bike and her horse, Cotton, all over the Verde valley, sometimes as far as Sedona. She finished her last year of high school in Coral Gables, Florida, where she lived with her beloved Aunt Sis and Uncle Wiley.
Carol returned to Arizona and enrolled in Arizona State College. While she enjoyed studying Psychology, dance classes were her favorites. In her second year she met the love of her life, Tilden Wilbur. They were married in Prescott, Arizona, on February 19, 1950 and immediately moved to St. Johns, Arizona. She was taught the gospel of Jesus Christ and was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Eager, Arizona. She has always loved the Book of Mormon; it has been a guiding light throughout her life.
Tilden worked with his dad at Wilbur’s Market in St. Johns. After their daughters Anne and Jeanne were born, Tilden and Carol opened their own Wilbur’s Market in Pinetop, Arizona in 1955. They worked hard together to run the store at the top of Pinetop living in the basement of the store. They added two more girls to their family, Cindy and Julie. In May of 1961, they moved into their lovely, old Hudson farmhouse on Woodland Road where they had two sons to complete their family, E.T. and David.
They built a new store, opening it in 1963. It was a family project for both Tilden and his brother Frank and their families. The store collapsed in the snow storm of 1967, where they returned to the old store at the top of town. In July of 1968 they lost their beloved daughter Ann to a car accident. Carol volunteered to help manage the Lakeside Cemetery. For years, she served families that had lost loved ones, helping them choose their plots and prepare the land for burial.
Throughout her life, Carol enjoyed various kinds of community service, volunteering to help students learn to read at Northland Pioneer College, working as a substitute teacher at the local schools and helped with various 4-H projects. She loved serving in her church, especially visiting teaching and working with the young scouts and young women. She and Tilden both helped the members of the McNary and White River branches. They loved working amongst the Native people and supporting them in their lives.
Carol had a gift to love and celebrate the individuals in her life. If she loved you, you knew that you had an ally, supporter and champion on your side. We was fiercely loyal. She also loved animals, including the various pets the family had over the years, but especially loved horses. They would often go on family rides into Dry Valley to picnic. One of the family’s favorite activities was to picnic and fish on the White and Black rivers. Her love of art and culture, such as Shakespeare, literature and music was evident in her own creative work. She loved writing and has written many beautiful poems. She had some of her poems published. Her wit, humor, feistiness, sophistication and strength of character will be missed by all who have known her.
Carol and Tilden were sealed in the Mesa, Arizona, temple on February 19, 1971. She loved her family and the gospel above all else.
We are certain she has been joyfully reunited with her adoring husband Tilden, her much-loved and long-missed daughter Anne, her older brother George, her parents, and many other family and friends. She leaves behind five children, Jeanne (Norm), Cindy (Tim), Julie (Steve), E.T., Dave (Midge), 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be February 5, 2022 in the Lakeside chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1520 Church Lane, Lakeside Arizona. Public viewing begins at 11 am with funeral services at 12pm.
