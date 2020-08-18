Carol Winn

Carol Anne Winn, age 86, took her last earthly breath and was welcomed into eternity on August 8, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1934 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Herbert and Carolyn Blanchard.
Carol was a patriot. She sacrificially donated to organizations supporting veterans. She enjoyed spending time crafting and lovingly created special cards for her family to celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Winn; brother, Richard Blanchard; son-in-law, Lon Hawkins; daughter-in-law, Carla Winn and grandson, Scott Burtness.
She is survived by daughters, Carolee Hawkins, Pam Burtness, Candy Winn (Kendrick) and son, Gary Winn. Along with 12 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She will be missed by family and friends.
