Carolene Clawson

Carolene Standing Clawson peacefully, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born on December 26, 1968 in Whiteriver, AZ to Roy Standing and Carol Q. Johnson. A Viewing was held on July 28, 2021 at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Clawson Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
