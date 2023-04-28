Our beloved matriarch, Carolyn Nielsen, embarked on her eternal repose on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Chandler, Arizona. Carolyn was born into the loving home of Graham Lewis Cowley, Jr. and Eva Lee Cowley on July 18th of 1948 as the sixth of eight children. She was blessed to be born in a time of peace following the tumultuous years of the Second World War, which peace would become a key characteristic of her many enviable attributes.

Education was a lifelong passion for Carolyn. In her early years she had a profound love of learning and a love of her classmates. Her drive and hard work ensured she was one of the top of her class, and as a result she graduated in only three years as a junior. 

