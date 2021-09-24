Carolyn J. Pearson Bradshaw died September 2 at home under hospice care after a long illness. She is survived by her husband Thomas Bradshaw (Almost Willie) of 6480 Lower Ridge Dr., Lakeside, daughter Julie Latray of Montana, sister Cindy Rieves of Oregon, and brother Daryl Pearson of Montana.
She was preceded in death by her son Jeff Heib of Montana, her mother Elsie Biear and father Robert Pearson.
Carol (Miss Kitty) was born in Los Angeles on May 14, 1949, and lived in California until graduation from high school. Then she married Ken Heib and spent five years in Alaska. In 1972 she moved to Montana where she lived until 2007 when she moved to Arizona and married Tom Bradshaw. They moved to Lakeside in 2011.
Carol was a graduate of the University of Montana and had a degree in business. She was a member of the New Living Church and Monday Marys Bible Study Group.
Her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
