Carrie Brundridge

Carrie Deanne Brundridge, 44, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after going into a coma following a simple hand surgery to fix her "trigger thumb" in Phoenix. She was was born Tuesday, Nov. 5, 1974, in Long Beach, California to Richard Allan and Nancy Marie (Wyant) Brundridge.
Carrie was a graduated member of Valley Christian High School's - Class of 1992 in Cerritos, California. She moved to Arizona in 2009. Around town, people would recognize her as "the lady with the cute purple hair." It set her apart from everyone else and, if needed, she could be picked out of a crowd at a moment's notice. Carrie had a special intuitive gift about her, in that, she instinctively knew when someone was in need of a hug. Whether they were family, friends or even complete strangers, Carrie was there to deliver her embrace, just at the right moment. She calmed people's fears, and comforted their souls with her special unconditional gift of love. She was always looking for ways that she could "pay it forward," whether it was buying someones coffee at Circle-K or buying groups of others burgers at McDonald's and Sonic. She was a natural born giver and would bless people anyway that she could. Her parents have said of Carrie that, "she was like an ambassador for the City of Show Low." She promoted the town in the most positive of ways and was loved by just about everyone she met.
Carrie was a spiritual being having an earthy experience. Daily, she tried to live a Christ-like life in following His admonition to "Love one another." Truly, her life can be summed up in three verses of scripture take from the Good Book. "Then shall the righteous answer him saying, Lord, when saw we thee and hungered, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." (Matthew 25:37-40) In recent years as Carrie's health waned, she shared the lesson of what life has taught her. In her own words she said, "They ask me: Why are you always there for the others, even though you are not feeling well yourself? My answer is: Because, I know how it feels when everybody looks the other way."
Throughout her life, Carrie made countless friends as a pen-pal. These kindred spirits of hers are living in many parts of the world. She met many of them on websites for Survivors of Coma and, others who were living in the frightening world of bi-polarity. She looked forward to sharing uplifting stories of hope with these, her special friends, and did her best to lighten their burdens.
After receiving her bachelor's degree, Carrie worked as an administrator in the healthcare industry for years. Being the natural born caregiver that she was, Carrie had the privilege of caring for her own grandmother, Audrey Wyant, up until she passed away, last month. People of all walks of life felt comfortable talking with Carrie. Most recently, she was looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life, working as a grief counselor with Accord Hospice, alongside her friend, Ezra Borrego. Though she won't be able to be there physically, her loving care will be able to be felt spiritually by those in hospice care. Through her life experience, Carrie had a personal knowledge of the peace that's to come when one departs this life for the next.
Carrie looked for the joy that life had to offer and loved all things Disneyland! Her house was full of tokens and souvenirs from the "Happiest Place on Earth." Another of her favorite places was Hon-Dah Casino in the White Mountains of Arizona. She loved the people she met there and even bought some hand warmers for one of her casino friends who was always cold there! Carrie loved her four-legged friends too. She always welcomed the opportunity to pet and play with a dog or make a cat purr.
Carrie received so much joy by being around her family. One of her greatest friendships was with her mother. They took many trips, just the two of them, together; in town and out-of-town. Many times throughout the week they would go and grab a bite to eat and, genuinely, be there for each other. Carrie always thought that one of her greatest crowning achievements was that of being a mother. She adored her sons and lived her life in their service. She was so proud of the boys that they were and the men that they are. Also, Carrie was a self-proclaimed "Daddy's Girl," and the bond that she shared with her dad will forever fill his heart with the greatest of joy. She was the best sister to her brother and they shared a lifelong friendship that will always be cherished. She was grateful to know that even during the heaviest trials of her life, her family was always there, and willing, to help her through the dark. They all find the greatest of joy, as well as peace and comfort, in knowing that "Families Are Forever."
Carrie is survived by her parents: Richard and Nancy Brundridge of Show Low; two sons: Justin (Taylor) Garcia of Show Low, Benjamin Alavez of Show Low; brother Mike Brundridge of Rim Rock; aunts and uncles: Kay and Ralph Nye of Lake Montezuma, Bob and Teresa Wyant of Lakewood, California, and her brand-new grandson, Micah Garcia. She is also survived by her boyfriend of 16 years, David Alavez of Show Low and her former husband, Jason Garcia of Long Beach, California.
A special memorial service for Carrie will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low. All are warmly invited to attend and celebrate her beautiful life that was so well lived.
During this difficult time, Carrie's family is thankful for their friends and all of the prayers offered up on their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.