Catherine Alberta Nikolaus died Thursday afternoon, May 19, 2022, at her son's home in Mesa, Arizona from complications incident to her age. She was 94 years old. Alberta, as she was known, was born on a Wednesday, August 17, 1927, in Woodland Lake, Arizona to her parents, the late Wallace Latham and Martha Alice (Adams) Penrod.
Alberta was a graduated member of Snowflake High School's Class of 1944. Just days later, on May 28, 1944, she married her forever sweetheart, Garth Nikolaus, at the orchard on the old Nikolaus Family Homestead. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Throughout her adult life, Alberta knew the value of a hard day's work. This was a trait that, along with her husband, she was able to instill into her children. Back in the 1960s, Alberta worked as the water clerk for the City of Show Low. Later she became the Center Director for Northland Pioneer College when it first opened its doors. Alberta also worked as an Ad Rep for the White Mountain Eagle which was the predecessor of the White Mountain Independent. For several years, Alberta's was the familiar face at the Show Low Theater where she worked as its manager. She hired many of the town's high school girls to work there and because of that, all the young men would frequently go to the movies just to be waited on by the girls. In the 1970s, Alberta received her real estate license and helped many on the mountain to buy their homes. She truly felt blessed and enjoyed working, wherever she was.
Alberta was a woman of great faith and daily, she did her best in following the Lord's admonition to love one another. She believed that, when she was serving and helping others, she was only in the service of her God. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and by harkening to Heavenly Father's Great Plan of Happiness, she raised a beautiful family who also learned to serve one another and to love the Lord. They rejoice in knowing that, "Families Are Forever." In the 1990s, she and her husband were called to serve a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Nauvoo, Illinois Mission. That was a labor of love that they both cherished for the remainder of their lives.
Prior to their church mission, she and Garth moved to Aravaipa, Arizona (near Willcox and Safford, Arizona) to run a cattle ranch. Though, during this time, Alberta was well into her seventies, she enjoyed working that ranch with her husband. Even as a young child, she was raised as a cowgirl near Pinon, Arizona. Being the little cowgirl that she was, Alberta had a special affinity of horses. It may have very well been because of that affinity she loved to watch western movies. She especially liked movies that starred John Wayne; not necessarily for his acting skills but, rather, because she had the opportunity to meet him once and he kissed her on the hand. In the 1950s, Alberta was crowned Rodeo Queen, and felt humbled by the experience. In later years, she and Garth also performed with other couples atop their palomino horses in rodeos and participated on countless Quadrille Performing Teams (square dancing horses). She always felt safe riding horses and that was a hobby she enjoyed doing into her late seventies.
Blessed with a bright and brilliant mind, she found out at a young age that she knew how to speak the Queen's English. Throughout the course of her long life, Alberta was able to pen hundreds of poems for many of her family members and countless friends. She comforted many through her talent of writing by putting to paper poems that were used for many of her family's funeral and birthday celebrations. It's been said of her writings that, "she penned some of the most beautiful poems that have ever been written.
Alberta is survived by her 5 children: Sandra Lee (David) Decker of Mesa, AZ, Gailene (Gary) Butler of Show Low, AZ, Denise Nikolaus of Mesa, AZ, Bradford Garth (Debbie) Nikolaus of Mesa, AZ, Lance W. (Tracy) Nikolaus of Scottsdale, AZ; her sister, Veleda Willis of Mesa, AZ; 24 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Nikolaus; and by her sister, Dorma Dudley.
The public visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The funeral service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Downtown Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11th Street in Show Low where an additional visitation will begin 1 hour prior.
For those who would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.