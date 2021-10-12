Catherine Novobilski

Catherine “Cass” Suzanne Novobilski (née Hartnett), 59, unexpectedly passed away on the evening of October 5th, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Cass was born in the hallway of McNary General Hospital on December 20th, 1961 to the late Mary and Jerome Harnett. She grew up in East Fork, Arizona, where she worked at her father’s trading post throughout her childhood. She graduated from Alchesay High School in 1979 then moved to Mesa, Arizona where she attended Mesa Community College. She then moved to Presho, South Dakota where she worked on her uncle and aunt's farm and then moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where she shined boots at the Million Dollar Cowboy bar, organized white water rafting tours and was a bartender at the Jackson Hole ski lodge.
After returning to Lakeside, she started her beautiful family and eventually moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She loved the beach, her many dachshunds, and dancing to Fleetwood Mac while cooking dinner for all the kids in the neighborhood. She continued this tradition after moving to Thousand Oaks, California and then back to Scottsdale.
She was The Original Domestic Engineer; Extremely selfless, fiercely intelligent, the life of every party, and knew how to cook her way out of a paper bag. Her home was always a sanctuary to anyone who entered it. Cass’s children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she was far more wonderful than any words could convey.
Cass is survived by her children, Delia Nilsson (Brian), Sterling Wise (Jenny), Cassidy Novobilski, Carleigh Novobilski, her four grandchildren (Brayden, Devan, Isla, and Annella), her husband Carl Novobilski, her sister, Mary Yazzie (Kelvin), her brother, John Hartnett, Step-mother, Mary Anderson and several wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Hartnett, her father, Jerome Hartnett, brother Jerome Hartnett II (Trisha) and so many other loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Orchard at Charlie Clarks, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.
