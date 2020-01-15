Cecelia Patten
Cecelia Patten, 72, of Whiteriver entered into eternal rest Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones in Tucson.
She was a beloved member of the East Fork Miracle Church and a devout Choir leader for 18 years. She recorded three gospel albums and will be remembered most for her inspirational song “Swimming in the River.” She worked for Sunrise Ski Resort as a chef and housekeeping services for 20-plus years. She was an artist as a seamstress, quilter, basket weaving and bead work and enjoyed raising chickens in her backyard.
She is survived by the love of her life: her husband, Provencio Patten; sisters, she loved dearly: Elizabeth Declay and Ida Lou Little; grandchildren (her pride and joy): Shanyce, Kenneth Jr., Khalia, Matthew, Kameron; great grandchildren, she cherished and adored: Rayshawn, James, Kennah, Kendall, Avalene, Alianna, Ameron and Kameron Jr.; three goddaughters: Leanne, Shinara, Jenna, as well as nephews, nieces, their children and grandchildren, plus many extended family and friends.
She spent her last days writing the scripture to Psalm 23 “The Lord is my Shepherd.” She had a generous soul and had a great sense of humor. She brought joy and laughter and endless amount of love for her family and friends. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Edwards, son Kenneth Patten Sr., sister Arminda Declay and nephew Terrel Nastivar.
A two night wake started Thursday, Jan. 16, at her residence in 5302 East Fork Rd. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the East Fork Grace of God Church. Interment at Mission View Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Banner University Medical Center Tucson for their compassion, care and support throughout this journey. “In addition, we would like to thank our families and dear friends for their love and comfort during this time of heartbreak and grief. We are forever grateful.”
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Patten family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
