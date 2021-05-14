Cecil Ivins, Sr. of Cibecue, Arizona peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home in Cibecue with his beloved family by his side. He was 79. Cecil was born on May 13, 1941 in Cibecue to his parents the late, Phillip and Lillian (Hall) Ivins.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Cibecue Branch Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will follow in the Salt Creek Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, sign our online guest book or view the full obituary notice visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
