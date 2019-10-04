With her son and daughter-in-law at her bedside, Cecile Ann Vaplon died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Show Low. She was 83 years old. She was born Friday, Jan. 24, 1936, in Phoenix, to the late Ed R. and Meta V. (Seely) Reidell.
Born and reared in Arizona, she spent her young adult life in the state. In 1972, at the age of 36, Cecile moved to Oroville, California. For the next 47 years, she called Oroville "home." While there she lived a happy and eventful life. Longing to return to her native Arizona, Cecile was able to return back to Arizona only 21 days before her death. She was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign War (V.F.W.) Auxiliary and was also a lifelong member of the Eagles. She spent countless hours volunteering her time and talents in serving others during many service projects that the VFW and Eagles sponsored.
Cecile loved going on cruises! Throughout her life she went on a dozen, or more and always had a wonderful time visiting the many diverse beautiful places this world had to offer. Many who knew Cecile knew she was an amateur pool shark. She even owned her own cue sticks and could rival just about anyone with a good game of pool. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and, over the years, made many items that were gifted to family and friends.
Cecile was an accomplished horsewoman and showed many Quarter horses throughout her life. She loved to ride her horses in parades and, when she did, she rode as a nurse or a lady as an officer's wife. When she did ride as a lady, she wore beautiful fancy outfits and always rode sidesaddle. To the very end, Cecile was a classy lady and she will be missed by her family and countless friends.
Cecile was the loving mother to her four children: Cary Lee (Christine) Houser, Patricia Ann Wagner (deceased), Lloyd Bruce Wagner, Duane Allen Wagner (deceased).
She was a devoted wife to her husband, Theodore Von Valdon, who preceded her in death.
Her family is thankful for the many kindnesses they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for all of the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
