Chad Howrey

Chad Ray Howrey, 75, joined the Lord for celebration on February 8, 2021. He was born October 17, 1945 in Iowa to Frances and Ray Howrey.
Chad met the love of his life, Ruth, in Tempe, Arizona and they were married December 12, 1970. Their marriage was a 50-year love story, and they were dedicated to each other in every way.
Chad served our country in the National Guard and served our communities as a Highway Patrolman. He was so proud of being a D.A.R.E. Officer as part of his duties. The school children and teachers loved him.
Chad is described by his family as loyal, humble, honorable, kind, giving, and first and foremost, a loving family man. He loved the White Mountains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and always loved it when he had a good elk sighting.
He was incredibly involved in serving the Lord. He cherished his time with his church family and was passionate about bringing others to peace through God’s Kingdom. His heart and spirit were full when he was giving to others.
Chad is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Howrey; son, Lance Howrey; daughters, Jill Navarro (Jeremiah), and Christyne Linn (Mark); sister, Laurie Hagan; and 9 adoring grandchildren and 1 great grand-child and was abundantly proud of them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 16, at 11:00 a.m. It can be viewed live at Maranatha Bible Church on Show Low’s You-tube Channel.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Maranatha Bible Church, 560 W. Old Linden Rd., P.O. Box 2803, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
