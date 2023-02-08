Marvin Chan Willis, 84, of Taylor, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2023. Chan died with his loving wife, Lynda, and loved ones by his side.

Chan was born on September 5, 1938, in Taylor, Arizona, to Clarence “Clad” Edmund and Eva Josephine Allen Willis. Raised in Taylor, Chan excelled in high school athletics, which included a state championship in basketball and a school record in track that still stands today. He attended ASU and participated on the R.O.T.C. Rifle team. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Lea Savage in the Mesa, Arizona temple on July 11, 1957.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.