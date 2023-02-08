Marvin Chan Willis, 84, of Taylor, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on February 1, 2023. Chan died with his loving wife, Lynda, and loved ones by his side.
Chan was born on September 5, 1938, in Taylor, Arizona, to Clarence “Clad” Edmund and Eva Josephine Allen Willis. Raised in Taylor, Chan excelled in high school athletics, which included a state championship in basketball and a school record in track that still stands today. He attended ASU and participated on the R.O.T.C. Rifle team. He married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Lea Savage in the Mesa, Arizona temple on July 11, 1957.
Chan and Lynda became the parents of four sons, the grandparents of fourteen grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren; Gregory Allen (Andrea Parker) and three children of Mesa, Arizona; Marvin Brent (Naomi Bushman) and five children of San Antonio, Texas; Clarence Kay (Michelle “Mitzi” Hamond) and three children of Queen Creek, Arizona; William Chan and three children of Snowflake, Arizona.
Chan will be remembered for many things including his ability to build beautiful homes. He loved playing softball, hunting, fishing in Alaska, and woodworking. His greatest joy in life was his wife and family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Love Lake Chapel, 700 E. Love Lake Road in Taylor, Arizona. There will be a viewing prior to the service at 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the service at The Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Silver Creek Mortuary.
