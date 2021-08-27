Chance Dehose

Chance Lee Dehose unexpectedly entered eternal rest on August 8, 2021 in Whiteriver, AZ. He was born on May 1, 1992 to Philip Frances Dehose and the late Valarie Rose Gatewood.
Chance is survived by his partner: Lenora Browning,; children: Jamarcus Dehose and Jayden Dehose; father: Philip Francis (Erna) Dehose; 9 siblings and paternal grandparents: Clifford and Norma Dehose.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 27th, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
