Charlene Roosevelt

We who loved her will continue to hear the happy sound of laughter that was always ready to escape the lips of Charlene "Chy" Roosevelt — our daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, niece and friend. Chy died on October 16, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1968, to Randolph and Rose Pinal in Whiteriver, Arizona. She was of the Dischinn'd clan and Carrizo was her village. She attended school in Cedar Creek and graduated from LomPoc High School in California yet was a Carrizo girl all the way.
The youngest of the family, she had seven sisters and two brothers.
She worked many years for Ft. Apache Forestry and Wildfire Fire Management. As an entrepreneur, she sold baked goods and other tasty foods. She was a superb cook of Apache cuisine. When her family would hear Chy was cooking dinner, whether it be acorn stew or pork chops wrapped in ash bread or chicken enchiladas, they knew a delicious meal awaited them.
Chy had many friends. She was a kind and good neighbor who never turned away anyone in need. She helped wherever she was needed, at sunrise dances, funerals and other community gatherings. Chy loved cats and dogs and rescued many kittens and puppies.
She always had a story to tell and frequently made us laugh.
Charlene is survived by her mother, Rose; sisters, Margie (Bill). LeeAnn, Janet (Emerson), Valena, Darlene; and brother, Stephen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randolph; brother, Rudolph (Rednose) and sisters, Rhonda, Melinda, and Eleanor.
She will be cremated. There will only be a small family service for her at this time. At a future date a proper memorial service will be held for her.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
