Charles Cox

Charles Lee Cox died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after a brief illness in Gilbert. He was born July 16, 1943, in Lindsay, California, and was raised in Roswell, New Mexico, and Gilbert.
In May 1968, Charles married Patricia Byars and they were married until her death in August 2017. Together they adopted two boys; Michael Clay and James Otto and settled into their home in Taylor, Arizona. Charles worked at the Snowflake Paper Mill from 1967 to 2002 when he retired. Although Charles enjoyed working at the Paper Mill, his real passion was playing Cowboy with his best buddies Lynn Hancock and Clyde Sherman.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cox; parents Charles and Jesse Cox and grand dog Boo Schow.
Charles is survived by his sons, Michael (Kristina) Cox, James Cox; grandchildren: Chelsea (Leonard) Schow, Madalyn Cox, Joseph Cox; great-grandchildren: Tatum Jay, Ciara Leigh; grand dogs Buster Schow, Ruger Schow, Axel Schow and many extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel, 745 Papermill in Taylor. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, also at Silver Creek Mortuary with the interment following at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Cox family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
