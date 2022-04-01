Charles Anthony Davis (Chuck) passed away on February 4, 2022 at his home in Eureka, California. He was born on December 2, 1938 in Ray, Arizona to Jessie Oliver and Mary A. Davis and was one of ten siblings. He graduated as Valedictorian from Hayden High School in Hayden, Arizona. He proceeded in completing the Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona and Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering with an emphasis in Aerodynamic Space from San Diego State University. He became fascinated with the possibilities of solar energy while working and studying Atmospheric Physics in Arizona. He continued to follow and support the technology throughout his lifetime. He installed seawater desalination plants around the planet.
Chuck is predeceased by his parents, brothers Russell and John Davis, sisters, Alice Davis, Ruby Spears. He is survived by Dolly Lorraine Davis mother of his two daughters, Terri Lynn Yockey (Mark) and Tammy Davis, his beloved mate Kristy Drake and sisters, Betty, Bessie and Jeanette Davis and brothers Richard and Kenneth Davis, Aunt Isabelle Sosa, many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Chuck was an avid weight lifter with a personal gym in his homes. He won several trophies for body building and also dirt bike racing. One of his happier moments was as wing master for the Global Hawk as it landed within 1/4th inch of the runway centerline on its maiden flight. He developed the Global Hawk’s operating and guidance by himself from prototype to completion. He worked with a “Top Secret” clearance his entire career.
He loved his family and anything related to the sea; scuba diving, sailing, fishing… His happiest adventures were bareboating where he was both captain and navigator. He sailed extensively throughout the Bahamas, Dutch Antilles, Caribbean, Belize, Coronado Island, the Inland Passage from Canada to Alaska and the San Juan de Fuca Strait. He was cremated with ashes distributed by his family off the coast of Ft. Bragg, California. Chuck was generous, kind, wonderful, brilliant, beautiful, energetic, soft, and merciful. We know he is with God. God bless us all.
