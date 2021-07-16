Charles “Chuck” E. Edwards peacefully entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 8, 2021, resting in his wife’s arms at their Show Low home. They married Sept 1987.
Born Sept 19, 1938, Red Oak IA parents Ervin Edwards (1944) and Bernice Cornelison Edwards/Clymer (1992). The family patriarch and anchor was preceded in death by infant son Anthony Charles Edwards, adopted son Klinton Wayne Edwards, and sister Francis Edwards Carlson (John).
Following high school graduation, he proudly served CTSN Navy 1956-1959 with honors during the Korean Conflict. Returned to Red Oak to marry the Mother of surviving daughters, Stephanie Sullivan (Jerald), Florence AZ and Jennifer Aguayo, Chandler AZ. Grandchildren Karmalynn June Edwards, Show Low AZ, Alex Aguayo and Erica Aguayo, Chandler AZ, John Sullivan and great grands Bentley and Kory Sullivan, Florence AZ. Surviving sister Sandy (Jim) Black, nephews Corey (Brenda) Black and Brian (Josephine) Black (sons Hayden and Tyler). Nephews surviving Melvin Carlson, Kevin Carlson and Dennis Carlson.
Chuck moved from IA to AZ 1964, Coolidge AZ 1967. A few jobs and Fire Dept Volunteer led him to US West Communications and to receive his Associate Degree at Central Arizona College. Retired (1993) from US West moving to Show Low AZ. He loved tennis, softball, golf, chorale, Karaoke, dancing, his dune buggy and desert campouts with the family, active in many church activities.
Born on the wrong side of the tracks, he and Karen lived the American Dream due to integrity, hard work and the Grace of God. Retirement included driving school bus In Show Low, then self-employed Chuck’s Truck, cross country pilot service. Cruises to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean, miles of RVing Arizona to Alaska and back, circling the USA twice, often off the beaten path.
A 40 year member and dedicated Volunteer of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks serving as Exalted Ruler, Show Low 2090(1996), coaching the Black Hat Gang to win AZ State Ritual (2008) escorting them to compete nationally in CA. Exalted Ruler Cool-Flo 2350(1986), member of The Jolly Chords, performing locally and AEA conventions. He proudly performed at Barry Goldwater’s Rep Convention.
He was loved dearly and is missed by those whom he influenced the most. Placing God, Country and Family first, he stood resolute in disciplined humility. “Stand for what you believe in, even if you stand alone”. No Regrets! Anchors Up!
Donate in his Memory to the Elks National Foundation, Show Low #2090 tele:928-537-4901 or Cool-Flo #2350 tele:520-723-3832 or www.elks.org Celebration of Life to be held August 28, 2021, 3pm, Show Low Elks Lodge.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
