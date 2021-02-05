Charles H. Bishop, Jr. quietly passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at home with his wife at his bedside. He was 80 years old. Charles was born on January 20, 1941, in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California to his parents, the late Carol Cooke (Scharfenstein) and Charles H. Bishop, Sr.
Charles proudly served in the US Navy as well as the US Coast Guard. The retired peace officer married Constance Marie "Connie" Hathaway in 2002. He moved to Show Low in 2011 and was a member of the White Mountain Submarine Vets in Show Low and the Perch Base in Phoenix.
He and Connie enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their R.V. He truly felt a great appreciation for the White Mountains and loved the beauty in which he lived.
He is survived by his wife, Constance "Connie" Bishop; 2 children: Karen (Scott) Enno and Kenneth Bishop, and a sister, Monica (Larry) Allen. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Bishop and sister, Carolyn Fambrough.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to White Mountain Hospice Foundation: P.O. Box 1975, Lakeside, AZ 85929 or to the White Mountain Humane Society: P.O. Box 909, Lakeside, AZ 85929.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
