Funeral services for Charles Logan Davis Hall, of Taylor, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Silver Creek Taylor Stake Center, 309 West Willow Lane of Taylor. Visitation will be held at the same location from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26.
