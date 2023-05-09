Charles Gilbert Mason, 92, formerly of Show Low, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Charles was born on November 24, 1930 in Amarillo, Texas to Saint George John Mason and Olive Lee Gilbert-Mason. In September of 1950, he enlisted into the United States Army, where he would serve honorably during the Korean War until his discharge in June of 1952. He would go on to do many trades with his masters of craftsmanship. When he wasn’t traveling the world with his wife Betty or flying his airplane, he could be found outdoors golfing, fly fishing, cruising, and charming someone in a conversation.
He is survived by his son, Ken Mason and wife, Gene Ann of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two daughters, Julie Grant and husband, Steve of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Karen Mason of Valley Springs, California; five grandchildren, Daniel Mason, Matthew Mason and wife, Megan, Joel Olson, Bryan Hart, and Karie McClure and husband, Joey; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Mason, Landon Mason, Evelyn Hart, Miranda McClure, and Carolyn McClure; and two great-grand-fur babies, Nala (Weiner) and Butters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 45 years, Betty Mason until her passing in December 2021; and his first wife, Caroline Moore-Mason.
A Memorial Service in Charles’ honor will take place at 3 p.m. CST, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sager Creek Church of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with military honors. Pastor Kyle Weir will officiate the service.
The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit backstrom-pyeatte.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.