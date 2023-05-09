Charles Gilbert Mason, 92, formerly of Show Low, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Charles was born on November 24, 1930 in Amarillo, Texas to Saint George John Mason and Olive Lee Gilbert-Mason. In September of 1950, he enlisted into the United States Army, where he would serve honorably during the Korean War until his discharge in June of 1952. He would go on to do many trades with his masters of craftsmanship. When he wasn’t traveling the world with his wife Betty or flying his airplane, he could be found outdoors golfing, fly fishing, cruising, and charming someone in a conversation.

