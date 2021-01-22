Charles McMaster

Charles "Chuck" J. McMaster was born in Wynne, Arkansas, on the last day of 1931. Chuck drew his last breath in White Mountain Lake, Arizona, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family; Wife - Maggie L. McMaster; Daughters - Brenda Webb and Charlotte Burdick of W.M.L., Arizona, Darlene McCullough of Modesto, California, and Martha Keller of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. As well as most of his 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren.
Services were held on Jan. 14, 2021, for the public at Silver Creek Mortuary.
Chuck had a long list of accomplishments during his 89 years, but he was proudest of the years he spent pastoring churches and ministering on the Evangelist field and serving as a Sheriff Deputy and County Chaplain in Madras, Oregon, however, these paled when he started talking of the Shepherds Kitchen. His passion was feeding the children and needy of this community. This is where his heart was centered. This is where he will be missed.
It was his greatest desire for the community to continue to support the Food Bank and Thrift store that the needs continue to be met in his adopted home town.
Rest easy good and faithful servant of our Lord. We will join you when the Lord calls us home.
If you wish to share condolences with the McMaster Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
