Charles Oldham

Charles Dale Oldham passed away Friday morning Sept. 11, 2020 at the age of 90 in Show Low, Arizona.
Dale was born on March 24, 1930 in Jerome, Idaho, the youngest child, to Lloyd Price Oldham and Lydia Bradshaw Obray Oldham.
Dale was preceded in death by seven siblings: Lloyd Grant Oldham, Irene Morrison, Ruthe Ludlow, Lois Young, Gordon Keith Oldham, Shirley Cotton, and Betty Larson.
Dale was married to Audrey Hoggan for 2 years, they had Greg Butler (Winston Dines.)
Dale was married in the Mesa, Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Nelva Wilkinson on March 22, 1956. Nelva passed February 22, 2013. They had five children: Terry Oldham (Amy Oldham), Lynn Oldham (Jenny Oldham), Glen Oldham, Dan Oldham and Jalene Paje (Vladimir Paje.) They resided in Sacramento, California until 1992 when they moved to Show Low, Arizona. Dale has been blessed with 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dale enjoyed his family and loved to travel. He was forever looking forward to the next adventure.
The viewing will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building in Linden, Arizona, 971 Timberland Road, Linden, Arizona 85901.
The Funeral will take place at 10 a.m. in the same building. Social distancing will be practiced, and guests will be asked to wear a mask. Interment will follow in the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book
