Charles Orona

Charles Lynn Orona passed away peacefully at his home in Springerville, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born April 16, 1947 in Quemado, New Mexico to Jake Orona and Palar Aragon. He was one of 12 children; six boys and six girls.
Charlie was married to Patricia and went on to have two children of his own, which grew into six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Charlie had a love for the ranch, collecting random things, classic vehicles and trucking. He opened and successfully operated Orona Trucking in 2006. You could always find him leaning and not so quietly observing around town or dining at one of our local restaurants.
Charlie was known by many people and will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
