Charles (Charlie) E. Peterson died of heart failure April 7, 2022, in Eagar, Arizona. He was born July 23, 1947, in Coulee Dam, Washington, to parents Richard Peterson and Lois Ruth Peterson (Sanderson). And so began his extraordinary, eclectic journey.
Growing up in Hermiston, Oregon, Charlie had varied interests, including scuba diving, playing the bagpipes, tinkering with Model T Fords, and he was a great cook (except for that one time when he put the salt in twice while making Escargot for the French Club dinner). He participated in DeMolay and went on to join the Masons, eventually reaching 32nd degree Mason and becoming a Shriner.
Charlie attended Oregon College of Education, where he discovered an interest in radio broadcasting. Charlie followed in his father's footsteps, enlisting in the Navy in 1968. He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard, and was honorably discharged in 1972, having earned the rank of Radioman, 2nd Class. At Blue Mountain Community College, Charlie received a degree in Media and Broadcasting. For a brief time he had his own program on a local radio station.
In his mid-twenties, Charlie headed to Tucson to care for his grandmother. He fell in love with the area, and never looked back. While working as a prop-man on the old Tucson Set, he got to blow things up and/or set them on fire. He met a multitude of western stars from the ’60s and ’70s. After that, Charlie became a cowboy himself and worked on several ranches, perfecting his wrangling and culinary skills.
Oh man, could Charlie cook! Most of his family and friends recall special recipes and meals he prepared. He could perfectly cook and season fish, whip up a delectable meal from a recently-shot wild turkey, prepare superb green corn tamales, and his baked goods … ooooo that bread!
He was a raconteur extraordinaire, and could intelligently converse on any subject … for a long time. Conversations and phone calls with Charlie could last for hours. And yet, Charlie was a private man; he kept his friends tight and close.
Charlie's last adventure, with his dog "Bear," was living in cabin #7 and working as a year-round chef at the Hannagan Meadow Lodge. There, strangers became friends. Many regulars looked forward to returning to the Lodge and Charlie's cooking and companionship.
After breaking his hip in an ATV accident and another fall in the winter, Charlie moved to less harsh climes in Eagar, Arizona. His friends remained close and cared for him while he recovered. Unfortunately, Charlie died unexpectedly at home on April 7, 2022.
Charlie leaves behind a brother, Rick (Lisa), and sister, Jacque (Mike), along with two nieces, Kelcey and Whitney, and many friends and acquaintances.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Hannagan Meadow Lodge on Saturday, August 6th at 4:00. To reserve a room or cabin at the Lodge for August 5th and/or 6th, call 928-339-4370.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a children's charity of your choice.
Charlie built a life he didn't need to take a vacation from. Good-bye and godspeed, you ol' coot.
