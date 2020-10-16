Charles Ramsey

Charles Conrad Ramsey, a resident of Show Low, Arizona and native of Minnesota, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the age of 82.
A beloved husband and father, Chuck is survived by his wife, Darlene; three sons, and one daughter; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
May he find peace in the arms of the Lord.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 North 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
