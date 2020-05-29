Charles Seitz

Charles Edward "Chuck or Pete" Seitz, 90, of Heber, went to be with the Lord on April 27, at 2:09 p.m. at his home in Heber. He was surrounded by family prior to his death on Monday and left peacefully.
He was born September 16, 1929, to John Martin Seitz, and Rosalee Englert Seitz. He was raised in Paducah, Kentucky, and the eldest of eight children. He enlisted in the Army at 22 years of age and was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
He married Grace Ruth Moran in November, 1954. Together they raised five children in the Catholic faith in Phoenix. Married 35 years when Grace went to be with the Lord in 1989. That is when my Dad and brother built what was to be their retirement cabin in Heber.
Heber is where he lived out the rest of his days as a devout Catholic and a big part of his church and community, also an amazing Dad and role model.
He was a Veteran of the United State Army, 1951-1953, his rank: Sergeant.
He is survived by three brothers and three sisters along with all five of his children; Kevin, Duane, Beverly, Lori and Stacie, and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, one brother, one sister, and his wife. I once asked him why he never remarried; his answer to me was that he had already married the right one for him. Now they are together forever, miss you both.
His final wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread where his wife's ashes rest. This will be done in September by all five of his children. His church in Heber will hold a service in his name once they reopen.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
