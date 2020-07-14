Charles Thomas

Charles "Chuck" Lon Thomas, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at home in Show Low, Arizona surrounded by his loved ones after battling prostate cancer for the past 2 years. Chuck was born on March 1, 1963 to John Thomas & Nancy Wood.
Chuck was an avid disk golfer. He loved the Lord and would pray 3 times a day.
Chuck is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Eddy (37), Devon Thomas (29); step-children, Tyler Adelman (26) and Amber Adelman (22); his wife, Pamela Adelman whom recently married after 20 years together.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.