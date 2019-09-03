Charles Tillotson

Charles Barber Tillotson, 76, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pie Town, New Mexico. He was born March 26, 1953, in Dighton, Kansas, the son of John Tillotson and Mary Elizabeth Barber Tillotson.
Charles was a rancher and truck driver and had a yard service business. He was a kind person and would do anything for anyone and had a great smile with a radiant spirit.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Tillotson of Pie Town, New Mexico; daughter Jennifer Ann (David) Pendell of Virginia; and sister Devana Shaw.
He was preceded in death his son, Charles Robert Tillotson.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pie Town Branch building. Interment followed the funeral services at the Pie Town, New Mexico Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Charles’ family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements
