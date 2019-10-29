Charles Watson

Charles Allen Watson died Oct. 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 6, 1958.
They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not be faint. — Isaiah 40:31
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Maranatha Bible Church, 581 E. Old Linden Road in Show Low.
