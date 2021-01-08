Charles Whitney

Charles Clyde (Hoopes) Whitney passed away on Dec. 28, 2020 after emergency surgery in Phoenix.
He was born April 8, 1957 to Harold and Helen Hoopes at Trumbull Hospital Warren Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert, David E., and Mark H. Whitney respectively.
He is survived by his wife Betty of 34 years, his son Charles B. Whitney Jr., and two step-sons Eric Lemke and Richard Gabe Stewart and their wives Dusty and Bri respectively. Also by his 5 Step-Brothers Larry, Donald, David D., Bill, and Jim.
At his home in Taylor/Snowflake, Arizona, Chuck, as he was affectionately named by friends and family, enjoyed tinkering and fixing everything he was given. Along with his skills in welding, body painting, being a mechanic and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed relaxing and having a beer with friends.
