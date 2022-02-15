Charley Ritter

Charley Ritter

Charley Joe Ritter, 85 of White Mountain Lake, Arizona died December 25, Christmas day, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Charley was born September 30, 1936 in Cherokee, Oklahoma to Zola May (Jones) Ritter and Harold Lawrence Ritter.

Charley was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill Ritter, sister Barbara Ritter, and Joyce, his wife.

Charley is survived by his sister, Peg Ritter-Collins and several in laws, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be announced later.

