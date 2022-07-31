Silver Creek Hatchery property temporarily closed due to flooding SHOW LOW — Anglers are advised that the Silver Creek Fish Hatchery property near Show Low is temporarily closed to public access due to safety concerns related to localized flooding. The hatchery has experienced some flash flood events this week and the area is saturated, so further rainfall…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.