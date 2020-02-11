Charlotte Allen

The Allen family is sad to announce the passing of Charlotte E. Allen Nov. 20, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, surrounded by family. Charlotte was born Aug. 14, 1942, in Springville, Illinois, to Arthur W. and Amy B. Crouch.
Charlotte grew up in Phoenix, where she met Harold D. Allen. They were married July 18, 1959, in Phoenix. They raised a family of four sons, who survive her; Harold (April) Allen, Jimmy (Marsha) Allen, Aaron (Delia) Allen and Tony (Maria) Allen; 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Charlotte joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she and Harold were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Snowflake Temple. She held many callings in the church, which she loved, and was always happy to serve wherever she was asked.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents, Arthur and Amy Crouch; brothers, Frank, Fred, Carl and George Crouch; and sisters, Amy Osborn and Bettie Elms.
Charlotte's wishes were simple. She wanted a graveside service only, among family and friends. Family laid her to rest Nov. 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the RV "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake. A luncheon was held after the service at the Main Street Chapel, hosted by her ward.
The Allen family would like to thank Charlotte's ward family for the love and friendship they showed their mother. They're also grateful to Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel (Snowflake) who handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
