Charlotte Brotherton

Charlotte Ann Brotherton Wilda passed away with her children by her side on Dec. 24, 2020. She was born to Charles Leslie and Alma Ruby (Parker) Brotherton in Wetumpka, Oklahoma.
Charlotte lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister and friend. She loved old movies, painting, beading, making jewelry and researching ancestry but, more than anything, she loved her family. She is the beloved mother of her children, Dawn Buseman and Travis Wilda along with their spouses, Jan Buseman and Wendy Wilda. She is a cherished grandmother to Danika McCue, her spouse, Quintin McCue, Lauren Buseman, Dalton Wilda, Justin Wilda and to her great-grandchildren: Stella Olson and Brayton McCue.
Her family and friends grieve her loss but, they take comfort in knowing that she is now pain free and is with loved ones that have preceded her in heaven.
A Celebration of Charlotte's Life with the date, time and location, will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions, in Charlotte's name, to: Diabetes Sisters, Inc., 1112 W. Boughton Road, #180, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (diabetessisters.org) have been suggested by her family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
