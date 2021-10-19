Charlotte Cummings

Charlotte Jo-Neely Cummings, 62, of Mesa, AZ passed away on September 19, 2021.
She was born to the late Joe Bob and Margaret (Rickie) Neely on August 28, 1959 in Mesa AZ and raised in Tempe. Charlotte graduated from Tempe High School in 1977 and received a BA in elementary education from Arizona State University where she graduated in 1982.
Charlotte was married to David Cummings in 1982 and they enjoyed 38 years together in Mesa. During the last 3 years, they also enjoyed spending time at their lovely cabin in Lakeside, AZ.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, David of Mesa, AZ; their son Kenneth Cummings and his wife, Katherine of Tucson, AZ; their son Jared Cummings and his wife, Jamie of Ogden, UT; their son Christopher Cummings of Mesa, AZ; her brother Robert Neely and his wife Sally of Studio City, California; her brother, Gary Neely of Tempe, AZ; her nephew, Robin Neely of Scottsdale, AZ; her niece, Stephanie Gladstone of Somerville, MA and her niece, Jeanette Wilczek of Grand Rapids, MI.
Charlotte spent many years working as a teacher and substitute teacher in the Mesa School district. She loved children and was much loved by them in return. She volunteered at her local church and she always found time to give of herself to her friends and family. She was a member of many singing groups over her lifetime. She also enjoyed bowling on leagues with her friends. Charlotte was very creative and enjoyed making hand crafted cards as well as painting beautiful pictures. She also enjoyed reading and travelling. She loved butterflies and appreciated their colors and their beauty. Dogs were very important in her life and she had many who were her faithful companions over the years. Charlotte was a loving and caring wife and she took great joy in being a loving mother. All who knew her will remember her enthusiasm for life and her generous and compassionate nature.
Charlotte was incredibly loved by her family and continually wanted to give love to others. She was an organ doner and her final gifts saved the lives of others.
Donations may be made in memory of Charlotte Cummings to the Donor Network of AZ, 2010 West Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281.
