Charlotte Petersen passed quietly on March 25, 2021, in Snowflake, Arizona. Charlotte was born September 1, 1928 in Pinedale Arizona to Leslie Joseph Brewer and Callie Bryant Brewer. She was 92 years at the time of her passing. Charlotte spent most of her life in Joseph City, Arizona and raised her family there. Charlotte married Loral C Petersen on November 8, 1946, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they reared a beautiful family and taught them all how to love, unconditionally. They taught them all Christian values that have blessed them all throughout their lives. They rejoice in knowing that "Families Are Forever." Charlotte, a strong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held many callings in her lifetime of devotion and was always dedicated to her callings. She also worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a custodian.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband Loral Petersen, Brothers Leslie and Coleman Brewer and Sisters Carol Miller and Clara Shelley. She is survived by her children: Arthur (Debbie) Petersen, Dennis (Diana) Petersen, Lesley (Robert) Winner, Dawn (Cliff) Richards, Clifton Petersen, Bary (Sharon) Petersen, Bryant (Laura) Petersen, Charles (Janis) Petersen; 37 grandchildren; 103 great-grandchildren and 44 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Services for Charlotte will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Joseph City at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints beginning at 10:00 A.M., with visitation from 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. The interment will immediately follow at the Joseph City Cemetery.
Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary, Holbrook.
To send private condolences plaease go to www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
