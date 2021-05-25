Chase Fuentes

Chase Derwent Fuentes, 36, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Pinetop. He was born March 25, 1985 in Show Low, son of Marla Kay Rogers and Charles Hugh Fuentes.
Chase is survived by his sons, Clive Fuentes, Atlas Fuentes and Lex Fuentes, parents, brothers, Heath Fuentes, Truett Fuentes, sisters, Ticia Anderson, Callie Trampleasure, Kindra Ulberg and grandmother, Virginia Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Rogers and Hugh and Selma Fuentes.
Graveside services were held at the Rogers Family Cemetery, Nutrioso.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Chase’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
