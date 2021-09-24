(7 March 1940 – 26 February 2021)
A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. for beloved member Chase Wilson Rawak who passed away at home on February 26th, 2021, with her husband Steve by her side.
Chase became a summer resident of the White Mountains in 2010 and a full-time resident in 2012. She was an active member at Community Presbyterian Church and an enthusiastic participant of the quilting community.
Born in New York City, Chase grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut where she attended Greenwich Academy (an all-girls school) and was one of only five who graduated in 1958 having attended G.A. for their entire schooling. As a single mother, Chase raised two children; a son Taylor and a daughter Graham. They moved to Phoenix in 1975 and among other pursuits, Chase owned a Needlepoint shop for some time. She moved to Tucson in the early 1990’s and married her surviving husband, Steve Rodney, in 2003.
A few lucky winners have quilts that Chase made and were raffled off as fund-raisers for the Presbyterian Women’s group at Community Presbyterian Church. Besides quilting, Chase liked classical music, cooking and travel. She and Steve visited Mexico several times, cruised the coast of South and Central America, traveled by rail along the west coast of the US, and visited the Hawaiian Islands and the Canadian Rockies. She is survived by two sisters, Adrienne Nash of Tucson and Lakeside, and Barrie Graves of St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as by her son, Taylor Ulman Rawak
(wife Billie), and her daughter, Graham Eugenia Rawak. She also has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
