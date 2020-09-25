Cher Green, 47, passed away peacefully at home on July 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. For nearly a year, she courageously and gracefully fought liver cancer, even dancing with her family and friends until the end.
She was loved by an abundance of people, evidenced by the many visitors who gathered by her side. Cher was born the youngest of three daughters in El Centro, California on October 19, 1972. As a young girl she was active in gymnastics, dance classes, swim team, cheerleading, tennis, 4-H and FFA. After graduating Holtville High School, she attended Imperial Valley College, Loma Linda University, earning an Associate Degree in Medical Radiology and for Pima Medical Institute, receiving a Certificate in Ultrasound.
Cher worked at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona, where she also started her family. She raised her stepson, Brandon Green (Aubrey) and had Rylee Bren and Austin Quinn. These children were her entire world. Cher eventually made her way back home to El Centro to raise Rylee and Austin. She worked at El Centro Regional Medical Center as the Lead Ultrasound Technician. She made lasting relationships with all her coworkers. She was often referred to as "Boss Lady" and they truly rallied behind Cher during her illness.
Cher is survived by her children; mother, Judy Cradic; father, Ben Cradic; sisters, Jo Ellen Hannom (TJ) and Vicki Heger; nieces and nephews, Kennedy and Jay Hannom; Baleigh, Brock and Blyn Heger; aunts and uncles, Larry Cradic, Nancy O'Malley (Jim) and Janice Sudduth (Mike) as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Louise Hawk, Jack and Irene Cradic and uncle, Jack Cradic.
A private burial service will be held. A celebration of life is being planned in the fall.
