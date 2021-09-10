Cheryl Hendricks

Cheryl Dawn Hendricks passed peacefully on August 28th, 2021. She was born on October 24th, 1943 in Grand Rapids and raised in Sand Lake, Michigan.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~Holbrook Chapel, 409 N. 1st Ave, Holbrook. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Holbrook Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1127 Helen Ave, Holbrook with additional viewing from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment follows in Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements. Those with special memories may sign our online guestbook and view the full obituary at owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.