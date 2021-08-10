Cheryll Smith

Cheryll Lynn Smith Winder passed away suddenly on August 3, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. She was born to "Mike" and Kathryn Deibert on May 28, 1957, in Sandusky, Ohio. Cheryll was the eternal wife of Donald G. Winder. Their blended family consisted of five daughters and one son, with many grandchildren.
Graveside Services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, AZ. If you wish to share condolences please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
