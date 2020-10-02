Chet Colelay went to be with Lord September 22, 2020 at Mountain Vista Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 9, 1954 to parents Abieta and Crosby Colelay.
Chet married Mary Lou and were married for 43 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing basketball. He was a humble man, respectful, caring, soft spoken and a hard worker. Chet worked at F.A.T.C.O, Forestry and as a carpenter (dry wall).
Chet is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Colelay; daughters, Jessica and Karl Roberts and Tanya Colelay and Gregory Garsjo; sons, Chester and Michelle Colelay, Clarence Quintero, Chris and Michelle Goklish, Jacob Quintero and Frederick and Rosenda Colelay; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Travis, Challis and Barney Colelay; sisters, Trisha and Letica Colelay, Joreen Foster and Curry and Cynthia Palmer; aunt, Nettie Declay and Ester White Cliff; uncles, Frank Perry and Nelson Ethelbah; six godchildren and five foster children.
He was preceded in death by Abieta and Crosby Colelay, Angelina Colelay, Virgil Colelay and Natanile Colelay.
A viewing was held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pinetop Silver Creek Mortuary. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Colelay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.