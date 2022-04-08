George (Chip) Wilson, 75, passed away March 27, 2022, in his home in Linden, Arizona.
Chip was born September 8, 1946, in Tucson to William Wilson and Carolyn Castle Wilson. He spent his childhood on ranches in southern Arizona. He attended school in Marana and was active in sports, drama, and FFA, while also working at gas stations, on farms, as a short-order cook, and even co-owned a restaurant. He married Phyllis Zachary in 1968. They lived in Catalina where he was foreman of the Rail X Ranch. They had two sons, Brad and Mark. He moved the family to Pinetop and worked for B & R Lumber, then settled in Snowflake, where he oversaw the block plant operation there and in Cabo San Lucas. As businesses changed, Chip worked for the Snowflake Paper Mill, was an owner-operator of a big rig, hauling pigs to California and logs to the mill. He worked at Brimhall Sand and Rock, where he became fleet manager. In 2001, chip married Brenda LaPonsie and moved to Linden. He then worked for ADOT, Western Grad, and lastly Perkins Sand and Gravel, which he truly enjoyed.
Chip liked spending time with family and friends, fishing, and jeep rides. He was everyone's go-to guy. After retirement, he enjoyed doing projects for family, friends, and his wonderful neighbors. Chip was a kind-hearted and fun man. He was loved and respected by those lucky enough to know him.
Chip is survived by his sons, Brad (Shannon) Wilson, Mark (Becky) Wilson; two sisters, Donna Wood and Linda Sims Reyher (Tonyh), four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda LaPonsie Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
