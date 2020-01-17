Chris Hall

Brian Christopher Hall died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by family at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. He was born Sept. 14, 1952, in McNary, to Harry and Esther Brewer Hall.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Mike and Bret Hall and son Joseph Cory Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Twila Goodman Hall and children: Kelli Gascon (Vince), Lacy Elson (Mike), Heber Hall, Wid Hall, Michael Hall (Zenica), Jamie Meidl (Scott), and Danni Jackson (Josh) and 16 grandchildren.
Chris was a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family very much especially his grandchildren. He loved being grandpa! He had a steady, gentle and patient manner with raising his eight children and always with his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors. He loved being in the mountains fishing, hunting and camping. He was a great storyteller. He loved to minister to others and share his testimony of the Savior. He loved the Lord, the scriptures and the gospel. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sydney, Australia. He loved to reminisce about it any chance he got! Among his many church callings he was a scout leader, a member of the bishopric and a ward missionary leader.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Love Lake Chapel, 299 Love Lake Rd. in Taylor, with a viewing one hour prior.
Interment will be in the Vernon Cemetery.
The family would like to express gratitude to all family and friends for your love and prayers.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.